Drake Fingers Director X in COVID-19 Health Challenge

Drake did not mince words or beat around the bush when he called out Director X for infecting him with COVID-19.

The rapper and singer who has shared with fans that he has been diagnosed with the virus, fingered the video director for being responsible for his present health challenge.

He made this known after DJ Khaled shared a photo from the set of the music video of his new collaboration with him and Lil Baby, ‘Staying Alive.’

Commenting under the photo, Drake wrote,

“This is the exact moment X gave me COVID.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...