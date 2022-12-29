Search
Drake Denies Kicking Out Woman Who He Caught Recording Him

Drake has taken to his Instagram Stories to set the records straight: he never met the woman who accused him of kicking her out after she started recording him on her phone.

Per Complex, the woman said Drake reached out to her last month after she posted a video on her Stories and tagged him, claiming that he asked for her phone number and she sent it “quick.”

She went on to claim that they chatted on Nov. 13 and that Drake allegedly offered to fly her out on a private plane on Nov. 16. She added that he told her to sign an NDA before entering his home and slapped her phone out of her hand after he noticed her recording him.

“After he had slapped the phone out of my hand, he was like, ‘You gotta go,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Just ‘cause I recorded you? Really?’ But I had posted the video on my Instagram. All the receipts are on my Instagram, so I don’t got time for y’all to be like, ‘I’m lying’ and all of that. Because what do I have to lie for?”

Well, Drake says it’s all a lie.

“Never met. Never spoke. Never flew,” he wrote. “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given shit is sad out here.”

