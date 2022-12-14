Drake Cops Specially Curated Diamond Necklace, ‘Previous Engagement’ Made From 42 Engagement Rings

Drake is living up to his certified lover boy reputation as he just acquired a rather impressive and sentimental piece of jewelry.

The rapper recently acquired a brand-new, specially created diamond necklace named “Previous Engagement” consisting of 42 engagement ring diamonds, which represents the 42 times he considered proposing to different ladies but opted out.

While speaking with TMZ, celebrity Jeweler Alex Moss who designed the piece, explained why the new piece is called “Previous Engagements.”

The ice was reportedly made using 18K white gold and took an entire 14 months to put it together. While the jeweler didn’t share how much the necklace cost, it was said that it’s a tribute to all the women Drizzy contemplated asking to marry him, but never went through.

Now, Drake hasn’t called spoken on the meaning behind his new jewelry piece yet, but he did debut it at Lil Baby’s birthday concert in Atlanta last Saturday at State Farm Arena.

