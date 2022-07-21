Thursday, July 21, 2022
Drake Congratulates Bad Bunny for Breaking Spotify Streaming Record

Drake is so happy for Bad Bunny.

Yesterday, Chart Data reported that Bad Bunny broke his own all-time record for biggest streaming year for any artist in Spotify history, with over 10.3 billion streams.

And Drake took to his Instagram Story to celebrate the latino superstar. “My guy is moving different,” the rapper posted.

See the report and the post:

Screenshot of Drake's Instagram Story congratulating Bad Bunny on Spotify record.

 

