Drake has confirmed that he was indeed detained in Sweden sometime ago, during a recap of his 2022.

The rapper shared footage of himself being escorted and led into a police car, via his Instagram page on Saturday, December 31.

Captioning the post which contained other photos, Drake said,

“The funds are useful. The lyrics are truthful. The suspects are usual. The opps are delusional. The finish line is beautiful. And the disrespect is mutual. See you in 23.”

