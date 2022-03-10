Drake Catches Jack Harlow Snooping on His Phone

Drake and Jack Harlow are having the perfect “bro vacation” in Turks and Caicos and are already kicking it like married folks.

Harlow shared a hilarious video of the moment Drake caught him snooping on his phone to see whom the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper was texting.

In the funny clip, Jack Harlow stood over Drake’s shoulders, looking on as the latter typed away on his phone.

Drake must have felt the brooding presence because he turned to look at his friend who quickly shifted his gaze away to something else. That felt like a “babe, whoa are we texting” moment that usually happens with folks in relationships. See the cute video.

