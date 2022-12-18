Drake Announces He’s Going on Tour in 2023

Drake will be taking his fans on a ride next year.

The rapper confirmed this during a livestream from gambling company Stake, where he was asked what he’s most looking forward to in the new year.

“Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait. You know, it’s so unfortunate, the other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back,” he said.

He continued, “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going… it’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Listen to him:

Drake going on tour in 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/GPJoCcGfhN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 17, 2022

