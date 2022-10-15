Drake and The Weeknd are Reportedly Boycotting the Grammys; They Won’t Submit Music for 2023 Awards Show

Drake and The Weeknd will not receive Grammy nominations for the next award show.

According to Pitchfork, they refused to submit their respective albums for consideration this year, and so are once again boycotting the awards show. However, they are still credited on other songs as guest artists. Their hit album cuts, “Sticky” and “Sacrifice,” also didn’t appear on ballots.

Complex adds that Drake’s issue with the Grammy Awards and Recording Academy began in 2017, when he won two awards that he said he didn’t want. He also slammed the academy for placing “Hotline Bling” in rap categories rather than pop. “Last year, he pulled his songs after they were already sent in for consideration and he was nominated for Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy,” which left an opening in both fields,” the outlet adds.

For The Weeknd, he slammed the Grammys last year for failing to nominate After Hours and “Blinding Lights,” saying he was snubbed and that he would be boycotting the awards show from then on.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he said. However, he still won an award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for Kanye West’s “Hurricane.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...