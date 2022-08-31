Drake and LeBron James Among Group of Investors Who Want to Takeover AC Milan

New reports have confirmed that the New York Yankees are teaming up with U.S. private equity group RedBird Capital Partners to become minority investors in Italian soccer club AC Milan.

The Financial Times reports Yankee Global Enterprises and Los Angeles-based investment firm Main Street Advisors (which has LeBron James and Drake among its top investors), are planning to purchase the Serie A champions for just over $1.2 billion.

This deal, if it happens, will make LeBron and Drake passive investors in Milan through Main Street Advisors, which means they will not own a direct stake in the soccer club.

“We’re very confident that the Yankee brand is the most famous sports brand in the world, and we think we can help boost the revenue of AC Milan by being associated with it,” Yankees president Randy Levine said Tuesday.

We can’t wait to see how it pans out!

