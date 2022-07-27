Drake Addresses Claims by Environmental Activists that He Took 14-Minute Private Jet Flight

Drake has taken to social media to set the records straight after news surfaced that he flew a 14-minute flight, adding to the pollution that is devastating the planet.

The news first appeared on @CelebJets Twitter account, which has been exposing celebrities for flying ridiculously short flights that pollute the earth, adding to our litany of climate issues.

Here’s the flights the account tracked; Kylie Jenner was also included in the report.

Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.https://t.co/jtISJI6kLB pic.twitter.com/n5lEdSDNNQ — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) July 22, 2022

Well, Drake has addressed his critics – “anyone who was interested in the logistics.”

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored,” he wrote in an Instagram comment on the @RealTorontoNewz page, adding: “nobody takes that flight.” See his response:

