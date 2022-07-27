Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Drake Addresses Claims by Environmental Activists that He Took 14-Minute Private Jet Flight

Drake has taken to social media to set the records straight after news surfaced that he flew a 14-minute flight, adding to the pollution that is devastating the planet.

The news first appeared on @CelebJets Twitter account, which has been exposing celebrities for flying ridiculously short flights that pollute the earth, adding to our litany of climate issues.

Here’s the flights the account tracked; Kylie Jenner was also included in the report.

Well, Drake has addressed his critics – “anyone who was interested in the logistics.”

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored,” he wrote in an Instagram comment on the @RealTorontoNewz page, adding: “nobody takes that flight.”

See his response:

