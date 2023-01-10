Dr Dre Slams ‘Hateful’ American Politician for Using His Song Without Permission

Dr Dre ripped Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for filth for using his song Still DRE in a self-promotional video.

Greene was celebrating her role in electing fellow GOP lawmaker Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, which got her into trouble because Dre reached out to Twitter and had the video pulled down.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the rapper and producer told TMZ.

He then went ahead to issue a cease and desist letter to her team. “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” the letter said.

Check it out:

The letter from @drdre attorney to @RepMTG is absolute fire. "One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country." pic.twitter.com/FyyfkUMbG2 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 9, 2023

