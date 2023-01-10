Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Dr Dre Slams ‘Hateful’ American Politician for Using His Song Without Permission

Celebrity

Dr Dre ripped Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for filth for using his song Still DRE in a self-promotional video.

Greene was celebrating her role in electing fellow GOP lawmaker Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, which got her into trouble because Dre reached out to Twitter and had the video pulled down.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the rapper and producer told TMZ.

He then went ahead to issue a cease and desist letter to her team. “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” the letter said.

Check it out:

Latest

Celebrity

Meek Mill Apologises for Filming Music Video at Ghana’s Presidential Palace

0
Meek Mill says he is sorry for filming his...
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s Former PR Strategist Says that 2012 Flour Stunt Was Staged

0
Kim Kardashian has been accused of staging her own...
Politics

Buhari, Tinubu hit APC Adamawa campaign [Photos]

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives...
Sports

BREAKING: Gareth Bale retires from football

0
Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Meek Mill Apologises for Filming Music Video at Ghana’s Presidential Palace

0
Meek Mill says he is sorry for filming his...
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s Former PR Strategist Says that 2012 Flour Stunt Was Staged

0
Kim Kardashian has been accused of staging her own...
Politics

Buhari, Tinubu hit APC Adamawa campaign [Photos]

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives...
Sports

BREAKING: Gareth Bale retires from football

0
Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from...
News

Edo Train Attack: 6 victims, including 4 children, rescued

0
The Edo government says six people kidnapped during the...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Meek Mill Apologises for Filming Music Video at Ghana’s Presidential Palace

ADANNE -
Meek Mill says he is sorry for filming his music video at Ghana’s presidential palace. The rapper shared his statement following intense backlash from Ghanaians...
Read more

Kim Kardashian’s Former PR Strategist Says that 2012 Flour Stunt Was Staged

ADANNE -
Kim Kardashian has been accused of staging her own humiliation for attention. Recall that in 2012, she made headlines after she was attacked with flour...
Read more

Buhari, Tinubu hit APC Adamawa campaign [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa state. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party;...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: