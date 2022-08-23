Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Dr. Dre Reveals His Family Was Brought in to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has shared more details about how he came close to dying from a brain aneurysm.

Recall that TMZ reported that the producer was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Later, sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and his people released a statement saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”

Now, speaking about that health scare during a chat with Dolvett Quince on the Workout the Doubt podcast, he reveals that his family was brought to come because doctors believed he was going to die and they wanted his loved ones to say their final goodbyes.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”

Listen to him:

