Dr. Dre Offers Rihanna Adivce on to Headline Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre has some advice for Rihanna who recently confirmed that she will be headlining the Super Bowl next year.

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre told Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, according to Billboard. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to share the news, and right after that, Dre shared his reaction.

“Oh, my god,” Dre said in response to the announcement. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic,” he added. “She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Recall that Dre headlined the last show, during which he brought out Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Anderson .Paak to perform with him. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he said about his own show. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on.”

“You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time,” he continued. “When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

