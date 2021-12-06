Dr. Caise and DJ Lambo Deliver and Incredible Night of Sounds at Listening Part for EP, ‘VENUS & MARS’

It was an electrifying night pumped with excitement when popular entertainment personality Dr. Caise and self-taught multi-award-winning DJ Lambo hosted an exclusive private listening party and wowed the audience with tracks off their upcoming ‘Venus and Mars‘ EP at Live Lounge, Victoria Island.

In attendance were personalities from all walks of life — music enthusiasts, dancers, gentlemen of the press, friends and acquaintances of the duo who were captivated from the get-go of this galaxy-themed EP whose sounds are unpredictable, eclectic and totally groovy! The two exceptional DJs got the crowd vibing and dancing with the unveil of the first track, “Rigel“— a beautifuly sounding infusion of the Amapiano sound and groovy Nigerian sound, which simply couldn’t be overlooked. Other tracks of the EP including Canopus, Alioth, Algol and Sirius were as mind-blowing as should be.

Venus and Mars EP, according to DJ Lambo is “a 5-track EP exploring the journey of two great artistes with features from seasoned artistes like Ice Prince, Praiz and Brown Joel, where I and Caise capture special moments in time. We have known and worked together for 10 years and this great piece of work, took a while in making. It is definitely a good one.”

On his part, Dr. Caise describes the EP as more than music; “This EP is definitely more than music. Venus represents male (myself) and Mars represents female (Lambo)”.

Venus and Mars EP is said to be the perfect balance of Afrobeats, House music and Amapiano and will be released on an undisclosed date this December.

See pictures from the event below, as captured by Haastrup Photography.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...