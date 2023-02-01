Search
Emmanuel Offor
DPO killed as herdsmen ambush Benue Police Station

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Naka, the headquarters of the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Superintendent of Police Mamud Abubakar has been killed in an ambush by suspected herdsmen operating in the area.

Abubakar was responding to a distress call from road users along the Naka-Makurdi Road with his team when the suspected herdsmen ambushed them and killed him in the process.

The Naka-Makurdi Road has become impassable for road users for fear of herdsmen attacks on the one hand and on the other hand, the deplorable condition of the Ankpa-Adoka-Naka to Makurdi federal road which was under construction but was abandoned last year by the contractor.

In a statement, the state police spokesperson, Anene Catherine said the Naka Police Division received information on Tuesday afternoon that armed men blocked Makurdi-Naka road and people were running back to Naka town for safety.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka Police Division, SP. Mamud Abubakar mobilized a team and moved to the scene,” the statement partly read.

“On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel that lasted until the police were able to suppress these hoodlum and rescue people that were held at the road.

“However, the DPO who led the team sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Naka where he was eventually confirmed dead.”

