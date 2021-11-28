DPO kidnapped in Edo

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Police Division, CSP Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq, has been kidnapped around Ise River along old Auchi – Ekperi-Agenebode road in Edo State.

Sources who spoke to Vanguard say the kidnappers had contacted the family of the police officer for ransom payment.

CSP Ishaq, before his deployment some years ago, had served as DPO in Dakata Police Division in Kano State.

It is understood that the police boss was travelling with his orderly, Friday evening, when they were attacked by the kidnappers.

A source close to the police said: “He was coming from Agenebode to Fugar and he passed through Ekperi Road and they were attacked. He was kidnapped but his orderly escaped and the kidnappers have made contact this morning and they are demanding N50million. The incident happened around 6.30 pm on Friday.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has reportedly ordered immediate deployment of men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime unit, men of the Tactical and Strike teams of the state Police Command to move to the area to rescue the DPO.

