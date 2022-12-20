Search
Doyin Okupe finally speaks after prison sentence

The director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe commanded the headlines after he was convicted by a Federal High Court in Abuja of money laundering.

Okupe was forced to pay the N13 million fine slammed on him by the court, a fact confirmed by his Labour Party.

Reacting, the former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, took to his Twitter page and said; “God is not man. The enemies have tried in so many ways but kept on failing. Victory is of God.”

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday, December 19th, 2022 found Okupe guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Justice Ojukwu in a judgment delivered held that the action of Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) violated the Money Laundering Act.

