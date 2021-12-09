Photos and Videos: Dowen College Parents Forum Holds Candlelight Procession for Sylvester Oromoni

The parents forum at Dowen college came together on the evening of Wednesday, December 8 to hold a candlelight procession for the late Sylvester Oromoni.

The event held at the at the entrance of the school gate in the Lekki area of Lagos with parents trooping out in their numbers to lay tribute to the slain kid.

The candlelight procession honoured 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni who tragically lost his life on November 30 after he was allegedly tortured by forced to drink a harmful substance by seniors in his hostel.

The news of this despicable act went viral when a cousin of late Sylvester shared videos of the kid groaning in pain just before his passing.

This led to outcry on social media with many accusing the school of being complicit in trying to cover up what happened.

The hashtag, #JusticeforSylvester began trending on social media afterwards with a mandate to see perpetrators of the dastardly act are punished.

See photos and videos from the candlelight procession.

