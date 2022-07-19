Dortmund new boy Haller diagnosed with testicular cancer

Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller has left Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season training camp in Switzerland after been diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Dortmund confirmed this in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Haller, who joined Dortmund earlier this summer, complained of feeling unwell during training on Monday. After a number of examinations, a tumour was discovered.

The 28-year-old will now spend the next few days in a ‘specialised medical facility’ where he will undergo further tests.

Reacting to the news, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Borussia Dortmund’s official site : “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

The club have stated that they will update fans on Haller in consultation with the player. Haller was expected to make his debut for Dortmund after joining the club from Ajax in a £26.3million deal earlier this summer.

During his brief stint in Amsterdam, the former West Ham flop netted 47 goals in 66 games to fire the Dutch giants to back-to-back Eredivisie titles under the guidance of Manchester United’s new boss, Erik ten Hag.

