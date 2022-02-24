Dorcas Shola Fapson Surprises Dad by Flying Step-mum to Dubai for His Birthday

Dorcas Shola Fapson just made her dad’s 60th birthday and his whole year in fact.

The actress and disc jockey who is away in Dubai with the birthday boy shared how she gave him an epic surprise to make his year.

Dorcas Shola Fapson disclosed that her father was asking the price of flights and such things as he wanted to be with his wife for his wife for his birthday not knowing that she had booked the flight for her to surprise him.

She posted the cute videos of her dad’s reaction to the surprise when her stepmum walked in with a birthday cake.

Check the clips below.

