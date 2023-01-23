Dorcas Shola Fapson Speaks on Infamous Zanzibar Trip with Unnamed Ex-boyfriend

Dorcas Shola Fapson has opened up on what can now be termed the ‘infamous’ Zanzibar Trip with her ex-boyfriend.

The disc jockey who say down with Chude Jidenowo on the latest episode of ‘With Chude,’ started this part of their conversation with, “I’m not crazy.”

Dorcas shared that because she had a lot of booking lats year summer, she decided to take a break and vacation in Zanzibar. She added that the man she was dating at that time, noted that he didn’t have money for tickets so she flew him out.

On the first day of the trip, after making a couple of videos via Snapchat, her then boyfriend got her a drinka and she passed out.

Dorcas Shola Fapson revealed she woke up in bed to find her suitcase had been ransacked and all her valuables; Rolex, $10k, laptop, phone and others, had been stolen. How boyfriend who was sleeping next to her also said his chain and wristwatch had been stolen.

However, she began to suspect foul play after he told her neither to post about her missing items not tell her dad about. She was especially anxious for her laptop which had 3 years of work.

On getting back to Nigeria, she saw this unnamed boyfriend wearing the very same wristwatch he alluded to have been stolen back in Tanzania which made the whole situation about the theft suspect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...