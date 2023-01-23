Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Dorcas Shola Fapson Speaks on Infamous Zanzibar Trip with Unnamed Ex-boyfriend

Celebrity

Dorcas Shola Fapson has opened up on what can now be termed the ‘infamous’ Zanzibar Trip with her ex-boyfriend.

The disc jockey who say down with Chude Jidenowo on the latest episode of ‘With Chude,’ started this part of their conversation with, “I’m not crazy.”

Dorcas shared that because she had a lot of booking lats year summer, she decided to take a break and vacation in Zanzibar. She added that the man she was dating at that time, noted that he didn’t have money for tickets so she flew him out.

On the first day of the trip, after making a couple of videos via Snapchat, her then boyfriend got her a drinka and she passed out.

Dorcas Shola Fapson revealed she woke up in bed to find her suitcase had been ransacked and all her valuables; Rolex, $10k, laptop, phone and others, had been stolen. How boyfriend who was sleeping next to her also said his chain and wristwatch had been stolen.

However, she began to suspect foul play after he told her neither to post about her missing items not tell her dad about. She was especially anxious for her laptop which had 3 years of work.

On getting back to Nigeria, she saw this unnamed boyfriend wearing the very same wristwatch he alluded to have been stolen back in Tanzania which made the whole situation about the theft suspect.

Latest

Celebrity

Paul Okoye Shares Cute Video of How His Girlfriend woke Him up on Sunday Morning

0
Paul Okoye is really smitten with his new lady and it's obvious for all to see
Celebrity

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shares Receipts of Items Stole. During Zanzibar Vacation with Ex-boyfriend

0
Dorcas Shola Fapson isn't letting up, following the online flack she caught over her interview with Chude Jidenowo.
Celebrity

Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

0
Travis Barker is taking his role as husband to Kourtney Kardashian very seriously and has in fact imprinted her in his person.
Celebrity

“I Am Dyslexic,” Uriel Oputa Reveals Learning Challenge

0
Uriel Oputa has revealed that she's dyslexic and therefore, has her days.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Paul Okoye Shares Cute Video of How His Girlfriend woke Him up on Sunday Morning

0
Paul Okoye is really smitten with his new lady and it's obvious for all to see
Celebrity

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shares Receipts of Items Stole. During Zanzibar Vacation with Ex-boyfriend

0
Dorcas Shola Fapson isn't letting up, following the online flack she caught over her interview with Chude Jidenowo.
Celebrity

Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

0
Travis Barker is taking his role as husband to Kourtney Kardashian very seriously and has in fact imprinted her in his person.
Celebrity

“I Am Dyslexic,” Uriel Oputa Reveals Learning Challenge

0
Uriel Oputa has revealed that she's dyslexic and therefore, has her days.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Bambam Details Shocking Sexual and Physical Abuse by Nanny from Ages 2-8

0
Bamike Adenibuyan aka Bambam has opened up about suffering sexual and physical abuse from the tender age of 2.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Paul Okoye Shares Cute Video of How His Girlfriend woke Him up on Sunday Morning

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Paul Okoye is really smitten with his new lady and it's obvious for all to see
Read more

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shares Receipts of Items Stole. During Zanzibar Vacation with Ex-boyfriend

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Dorcas Shola Fapson isn't letting up, following the online flack she caught over her interview with Chude Jidenowo.
Read more

Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Travis Barker is taking his role as husband to Kourtney Kardashian very seriously and has in fact imprinted her in his person.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: