Dorcas Shola Fapson Shares Receipts of Items Stole. During Zanzibar Vacation with Ex-boyfriend

Dorcas Shola Fapson isn’t letting up, following the online flack she caught over her interview with Chude Jidenowo.

The disc jockey who insinuated that her ex-boyfriend stole valuables like $10k, laptop, phone, Rolex and more, during a vacation to Zanzibar last summer, has share more receipts.

Taking to her Snapchat, the actress posted a series of photos of the missing items. She also went to dare the ex in question to deny her claim as she responded to trolls, noting that a lot of then cannot let go of N10k not to talk of $10k amongst other things.
Dorcas Shola Fapson revealed that ever since the incident, she has been suffering panic/ anxiety attacks.

