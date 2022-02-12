Dorcas Shola Fapson Recovers Range Rover 5 Weeks After it was Stolen

Dorcas Shola Fapson has finally recovered her brand new Range Rover, five weeks after it was stolen.

The actress and disc jockey took to her Instagram to share the update with her fans who have followed the journey since she announced that her newly employed driver ran away with the car last year.

Dorcas Shola Fapson recounted her experience, disclosing that she had employed a new driver through an agency. Unbeknownst to her, the man she employed is a professional thief who registered with the company with fake documents.

Two days after his employment, he fled with her brand new White Range Rover and passed it to a colleague to help him as it off in the North.

The thieving colleague proceeded to steal the car from him too and took it to the neighbouring country of Niger to sell it off.

Thankfully, the Nigerian police rose up to the challenge, especially the IRT department, and recovered the car in Niger after a lot of money was expended.

Dorcas announced that her original driver, Adamu Ahmed aka Jahuz is still on the run and asked the public to help with any information that will lead to his arrest.

