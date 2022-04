Dorcas Shola Fapson is racking up acting chops for herself with her latest film project.

The disc jockey and actress is the star of “Teju’s Tale’ which premiered in London on Thursday, March 31.

The 1950s period drama based on the life of Teju, the grandmother of the writer and director, Teniola Zara King and her sojourn to the UK will air on television on Sky Arts.

The film sees Dorcas Shola Fapson in a new and compelling light as she brought the character of Teju to life.

