Dorcas Shola Fapson Exposes Her Privates on Snapchat, Says She’s Mortified

Dorcas Shola Fapson unwilling dished more than she was willing to while busy on Snapchat.

The actress and disc jockey mistakenly exposed her privates on the app while getting a Brazilian wax.

Dorcas noted that she had intended to send the incriminating piece which escaped her to her man alone and is beyond mortified that this has made its way to public space.

“Guys pls I was getting a wax I sent a streak to him that I accidentally posted to my story. I need the ground to swallow me up rn. Byeeee,” she said of the incident.

