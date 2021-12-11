Saturday, December 11, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Dorcas Shola Fapson Calls Out LASUTH in Expletive-Filled Post

Dorcas Shola Fapson is grieving and hurting over the death of her step-sister, Abibat and is not holding back in unleashing her anger.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a series of expletive-laden posts as she called out the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Dorcas revealed that she has lost three family members due to the less than excellent healthcare service offered in that establishment. She added that her mother and now her step-sister passed away in similar circumstances and her uncle also died after he went to the hospital to get treatment for a toothache.

She stated that staff members have zero empathy as for them, it’s just another body. She blamed the country’s leaders and tagged the healthcare system here “hell care”

Dorcas Shola Fapson passionately vented her anger which was directed at LASUTH by punctuating her statements with series of expletives.

