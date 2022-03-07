Dorcas Shola Fapson Blasts Fans Calling Her out for Opening Davido’s Concert with Wizkid’s Songs

Dorcas Shola Fapson had time to respond to the vitriol spilling all over the internet for her performance at Davido’s O2 Arena concert.

The actress and disc jockey who was the official DJ for the night had opened up the show with a number of hits from Davido’s ‘perceived’ arch-nemesis, Wizkid.

Due to her action, Dorcas became the subject of trolling for a number of fans from both 30BG and Wizkid FC clubs. She therefore took to her Instagram stories to both blast them and educate them in the same breath.

Dorcas Shola Fapson disclosed that it’s not possible to open a Davido show with Davido’s songs as he will come onstage to perform those same songs. She had to go with something that would ‘ginger’ the crowd and get them excited about his performance.

She added that if she were playing a Wizkid concert, she would have done the very same thing and opened with a song like Davido’s ‘Ema Da Mi Duro” to her the crowd pumped.

