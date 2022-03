It looks like for the time being, Dorathy Bachor is done with all things love and romance.

The reality TV star and businesswoman replied to a fan’s declaration of love via her Snapchat where she declared her stance on the matter.

A fan had said, “I am in love with you,” but Dorathy had dashed the individual’s hope with the reply, “Love is trash and makes you weak. Not interested.”

