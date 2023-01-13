Dora’s daughter, Ijeoma, named Chief Medical Officer of US Hospital

Ijeoma, the daughter of the late Professor Dora Akunyili, has been named the Chief Medical Officer of the Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJ Barnabas Health facility, in the United States of America.

According to a statement released on the official website of the centre, Dr. Akunyili is the first African American medical professional to serve in the role.

In his comment, the MD, Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer at WJBarnabas, Dr. Andy Anderson, said that her “experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community.”

“She has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as our Chief Medical Officer, we look forward to creating a world-class experience for every patient at Jersey City Medical Center. I am confident that Hudson County will benefit in a great way from her leadership, and that her presence will have tremendous impact,” added, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Center, Michael Prilutsky.

Speaking on the appointment, Ijeoma was quoted as saying “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care.

“It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.”

Dora Akunyili was the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from 2001 to 2008 and was later appointed Minister of Information and Communications.

She died in 2014 after a long battle with cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...