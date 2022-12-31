Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Don’t waste your votes, LP going nowhere – Okowa tells Obi supporters

Politics

Bare two months to the presidential election, the Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party (LP), saying it is heading nowhere.

Okowa made the claim on Friday when he led the Delta State PDP campaign train to Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor urged PDP supporters to make members of the LP return to the party, so it will not be easier for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to win next year’s election.

He said, “We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also, we know the Labour Party is not going anywhere, and we need to sweet talk the party supporters to not waste their votes”.

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue Reveals Need for Dance Classes Ahead of Wedding

0
Bella Okagbue is ready to take lessons to better her dancing, ahead of her wedding day.
Politics

How PDP will deal with Wike, others – Tambuwal

0
As speculation mounts over Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s...
Politics

Buhari to sign 2023 Appropriation Bill Tuesday – Lawan

0
Senate President Ahmed Lawan says President Muhammadu Buhari is...
Technology

31-yr-old Nigerian, Iyin Aboyeji, on billionaires’ lane with Elon Musk

0
One of the better business news items and empowerment...

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue Reveals Need for Dance Classes Ahead of Wedding

0
Bella Okagbue is ready to take lessons to better her dancing, ahead of her wedding day.
Politics

How PDP will deal with Wike, others – Tambuwal

0
As speculation mounts over Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s...
Politics

Buhari to sign 2023 Appropriation Bill Tuesday – Lawan

0
Senate President Ahmed Lawan says President Muhammadu Buhari is...
Technology

31-yr-old Nigerian, Iyin Aboyeji, on billionaires’ lane with Elon Musk

0
One of the better business news items and empowerment...
News

Returns show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, $750 in 2016/17

0
Newly released tax returns for former President Donald Trump...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue Reveals Need for Dance Classes Ahead of Wedding

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Bella Okagbue is ready to take lessons to better her dancing, ahead of her wedding day.
Read more

How PDP will deal with Wike, others – Tambuwal

Emmanuel Offor -
As speculation mounts over Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, his Sokoto State counterpart, Governor Aminu Tambuwal says...
Read more

Buhari to sign 2023 Appropriation Bill Tuesday – Lawan

Emmanuel Offor -
Senate President Ahmed Lawan says President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023. The lawmaker said this...
Read more

