Don’t waste your votes, LP going nowhere – Okowa tells Obi supporters

Bare two months to the presidential election, the Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party (LP), saying it is heading nowhere.

Okowa made the claim on Friday when he led the Delta State PDP campaign train to Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor urged PDP supporters to make members of the LP return to the party, so it will not be easier for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to win next year’s election.

He said, “We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also, we know the Labour Party is not going anywhere, and we need to sweet talk the party supporters to not waste their votes”.

