Shade Ladipo has revealed how many folks fund their ‘soft life’ expenses.

The media personality in her usual manner, took to her Instagram to admonish her followers against incurring debt in the name of a luxurious lifestyle.

Ladipo shared her thoughts on this,

“Do not ‘soft life’ yourself into debt. 70% of the people doing soft life upandan are funded by another person’s hard life. #ImJustSaying.”

