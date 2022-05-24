Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“Don’t Mind People Saying It’s Lonely at the Top,” Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo’s life philosophy is one that supports everyone making it to the top.

The singer who recently came under fire for performing at a PDP event despite his very vocal social media criticism of politician, has advised folks not to listen to naysayers.

In a tweet which he also posted on his Instagram, Timi advised people not to listen to anyone with the message that it’s lonely at the top. He rationed that if it’s lonely at the top, then it’s worse at he bottom, in fact, its terrifying there.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

