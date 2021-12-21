Don’t Let Anyone Guilt Trip You on How to Spend Your Money, Okoye Akin Alabi

Akin Alabi has advised folks not to allow anyone tell them how to spend their money.

The federal lawmaker representing a constituency in Oyo State shared his thoughts in Twitter as he advised his followers to spend their money anyway they want.

Akin Alabi tweeted,

“When you earn money, you automatically earn the right to spend it the way YOU want. Don’t allow anyone guilt trip you into not doing what you want because of their own needs . He has not paid his rent and you wanting to buy a car are not linked at all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...