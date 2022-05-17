Don’t Film Poor People When Helping Them,” TG Omori Advises Folks

TG Omori does not believe good deeds should be recorded; at least not for social media consumption.

The music video director has advised that folks resist the urge to film poor folks especially when lending them a helping hand.

TG Omori share this on Twitter where be said;

“Life is hard for the poor don’t dim them while giving them bread. Every man has pride na hunger humble them, deep down he doesn’t wish to be on social media as the poor one who couldn’t afford bread but I mean a beggar has no choice.”

