Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Don’t expect immediate results from Nigeria’s next president – Ezekwesili

Politics

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has charged presidential candidates to tell Nigerians the truth about the state of the nation, instead of promising immediate results.

Ezekwesili, who spoke as a guest on ChannelsTV, said regardless of who emerges president next year, immediate results may not be achieved in four years, because of the level of decay in the system.

“Candidates who are running for elections must tell electorates the bitter truth. The bitter truth is that the country is not in a place for any President to immediately deliver results.

“What matters is that you have a President who understands the problems that need to be solved and has an idea of how to go about solving it.

“Any candidate who is promising instant results after the 2023 elections is not being fair to you. So it is important that we understand that citizens must be ready for the work ahead because it is going to require everybody working together to make this happen.”

The 2023 general elections begin with the presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25.

Latest

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Politics

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Politics

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of...
News

Nigerian pilot clocks 203 flight-hours in Ukraine

0
Ukraine-based Nigeria-born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo, is on cloud...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Read more

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Read more

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: