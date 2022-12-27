Don’t expect immediate results from Nigeria’s next president – Ezekwesili

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has charged presidential candidates to tell Nigerians the truth about the state of the nation, instead of promising immediate results.

Ezekwesili, who spoke as a guest on ChannelsTV, said regardless of who emerges president next year, immediate results may not be achieved in four years, because of the level of decay in the system.

“Candidates who are running for elections must tell electorates the bitter truth. The bitter truth is that the country is not in a place for any President to immediately deliver results.

“What matters is that you have a President who understands the problems that need to be solved and has an idea of how to go about solving it.

“Any candidate who is promising instant results after the 2023 elections is not being fair to you. So it is important that we understand that citizens must be ready for the work ahead because it is going to require everybody working together to make this happen.”

The 2023 general elections begin with the presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25.

