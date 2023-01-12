Don’t dare – Ortom warns against postponing 2023 elections

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the postponement of the 2023 general elections on the excuse of insecurity, noting that doing so will be a great disservice to the people of Nigeria.

Ortom stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Benue, Sam Egwu.

He suggested that instead of a general postponement of the general elections, elections in volatile places can be staggered to allow for adequate security deployment on a date set aside for such areas.

He said Nigerians are in a hurry to elect new leaders that will bring on board solutions to the many challenges confronting the country.

“A statement was purported to have come from INEC about the fears of 2023 elections concerning security. Our prayer is that whatever happens, let us go ahead with the elections because Nigerians, Benue State people are equally waiting for it,” the governor said.

Ortom said the enemies of Nigeria should not be allowed to take advantage of the security challenges confronting the country, insisting that elections must be conducted.

“If there are specific areas where insecurity is intense and there are problems, they should work towards shifting the elections (in those areas) and when the other places have concluded, they should go back there… I believe that can work but postponing the elections will be a great disservice to the people of Benue State and our country Nigeria,” he said.

The governor also urged INEC to extend by one week, the duration for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...