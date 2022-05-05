Thursday, May 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“Don’t Chat Me If You’re Broke,” Nkechi Blessing Sunday Warns Men

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has announced that she’s done wasting her time which essentially means talking with broke men.

The actress who had a very public split from ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, took to Snapchat to reveal her new relationship modus operandi.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared that she was done entertaining meaningless conversations hence, broke men shouldn’t bother coming to her DM.

“You don’t have the right to chat me up when you are broke sha ooo. Who you want waste her time? My every seconds (sic) bro. Ain’t ready to waste it on some meaningless conversation,” she wrote.

