“Don’t Bring War into Your Own Home,” Cubana Chiefpriest Advises Against Polygamy

Cubana Chiefpriest in not in support of polygamy as he has pegged it as dangerous.

The influencer and businessman shared his thoughts on the subject amidst Yul Edochie’s revelation that he had married a second wife and they had welcomed a son together.

Cubana Chiefpriest noted that polygamy is a huge menace that can destroy an entire generation with hate, competition and jealousy.

He advised men not to bring wars I to their own homes as the hone should be a place of absolute peace whereas polygamy is synonymous with war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...