“Don’t Associate Me With Anybody I Left in the Past,” Stefflon Don Warns

Stefflon Don is all about leaving the past behind and forging ahead so it’s safe to believe it would irk her if people keep dragging her to the past.

The rapper whose relationship with Burnaboy cane to a screeching halt last year after the latter announced he was single, took to Twitter to issue a PSA.

Stefflon Don warned that folks shouldn’t associate her with people that she has left behind.

She tweeted,

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past. Living life and learning to be 100% happy.”

