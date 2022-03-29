Don’t accept Man United job – Van Gaal tells Ten Hag

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has urged Ajax coach Erik ten Hag not to consider a move to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old was interviewed for the role last week and is currently seen as the prime candidate for the position to replace interim manager Ranf Rangnick.

Holland coach Van Gaal said, “Erik ten Hag is a great coach, and that is always good for Manchester United.

“But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.

“I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

Van Gaal was sacked by United 48 hours after winning the FA Cup final in 2016.

