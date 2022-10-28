Done Deal: Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk has completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter, according to US media and an investor in the firm.

The world’s richest man tweeted “the bird is freed,” in an apparent reference to the deal closing.

Following the deal, a number of top executives, including the boss, Parag Agrawal, have reportedly been fired.

It brings to a close a saga that saw Twitter go to court to hold the billionaire to the terms of a takeover deal that he had tried to escape.

Mr Musk, a self-styled “free speech absolutist”, has been critical of Twitter’s moderation policies and the news will be greeted with mixed feelings by Twitter users and employees.

Many people on the right of US politics will celebrate the exit of Mr Agrawal as chief executive. They view people like Mr Agrawal, and his predecessor, Jack Dorsey, as liberals who are curtailing free speech.

They also think that under their stewardship, Twitter has censored conservative voices – an accusation that Twitter denies.

