Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife, Ivana Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump has passed on.

The first wife of former president Donald Trump reportedly died after going into cardiac arrest on Thursday, TMZ reports.

Confirming the news, Trump said in a statement shared on Truth Social:

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

A bit about them, per Complex:

“Ivana and Donald married in 1977, and had three kids together; Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. They Had a very public divorce that was finalized in 1992, and he later married Marla Maples, who was his alleged mistress during his marriage to Ivana. In more recent years, the former couple were on more amicable terms. While promoting her book in 2018, she defended Trump and said that he’s “definitely not a racist.” ”

She was 73.

