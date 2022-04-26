Donald Trump says He Will Not Return to Twitter Despite Elon Musk’s Ownership

Donald has revealed that he has no intention of getting back in Twitter despite the change in ownership.

Following the big news that the wealthiest mam in the world, Elon Musk has successfully purchased the micro blogging app for a massive $44 billion, many wondered of the former President who was handed a lifetime suspension would return.

Shortly after the news of Twitter’s new owner was confirmed, Donald Trump made it very clear that he still has no plans to return.

During an interview with Fox, Trump made it clear that he will not return to Twitter, even as and reinstates his account, instead using his own TRUTH Social as the sole platform for his voice.

On Monday, he made it clear that he would formally join his own TRUTH Social over the next seven days, as planned.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform, TRUTH Social, formally launched last month and has been up and running under its brand-new cloud services for four days, after having beta-tested since February. Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is the company’s CEO.

“We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump said. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”

He added: “The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Twitter deemed a number of his tweets connected to the violent protests as inflammatory and warned of “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

When asked whether a Musk-owned Twitter could be competition to TRUTH, Trump said that he feels it would be a positive development in the social media space.

“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”

“This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever.”

The former president said Twitter “became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left.”. Adding that “the interaction on TRUTH has been amazing.”

As for Elon Musk, he has assured his critics that there will be no consequence for critiquing him. He tweeted his commitment to free speech on Monday following his ownership of the social media app.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...