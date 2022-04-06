Donald Trump Admits He ‘Didn’t Win’ 2020 Presidential Election

Donald Trump has finally agreed that he didn’t win the 2020 presidential election.

The former president made this concession in a video published by The Atlantic, in which he said “I didn’t win the election” while speaking to a group of historians who were assembled by Julian Zelizer, a Princeton professor and editor of The Presidency of Donald Trump: A First Historical Assessment.

The footage was dated to last July.

He, however, added that the vote was “rigged and lost,” saying that China, South Korea, and Iran were glad to see Biden take over. He also discussed negotiations with South Korean President Moon Jae-In regarding the country’s military defense, saying that their deal was all set but “then the election came.”

“By not winning the election, he was the happiest man,” Trump added.

“We had a deal all set, and then when the election was rigged and lost,” he continued, “what happened is that the deal went away

