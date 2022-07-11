Donald Trump Drags Elon Musk at Rally in Alaska: ‘He’s Another Bullsh*t Artist’

Donald Trump is very unhappy with Elon Musk for pulling back from his Twitter deal.

Recall that the Tesla boss is cancelling the $44 billion deal he signed with Twitter only weeks ago, a development experts say may lead to years of litigation.

Reacting to this at his Alaska rally, trump called Musk a “bullshit artist” for backing out of the deal many conservatives had hoped would return Trump’s Twitter account.

“Elon. Elon. He’s not going to buy Twitter,” Trump said, before begging his supporters to start using his social media platform, Truth Social. “Where did you hear that before? From me.”

“He’s got himself a mess… You know what he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that because he told me that he voted for me, so he’s another bullshit artist… He’s not going to be buying it. Although he might later, who knows… He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract. Not a good contract,” he added.

Watch him:

Trump on Elon Musk: "You know, he said the other day, Oh, I've never voted for a Republican. I said, I didn't know that, he told me he voted for me. So he's another bullshit artist." pic.twitter.com/1cBiZsX1BJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...