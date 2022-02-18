Donald Glover Says He’s Ending ‘Atlanta’ in Season 4: ‘Death Is Natural’

Donald Glover is bringing Atlanta to an end.

FX confirmed that the show will come to an end after its fourth season, and addressing this, Glover told the press at the Television Critics Association’s winter tour that everything eventually dies.

“Death is natural,” Glover said, per Complex. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

“The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us,” he continued. “Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...