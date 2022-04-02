Donald Glover Drags Trolls on Twitter: “@ Me If It’s a Critique. Be Brave”

Donald Glover has never been one to engage trolls on social media, but he was forced to confront some people who have unkind things to say about him lately.

“I see y’all talkin’ on me. And I said it already: @ me,” he tweeted Friday afternoon. “If it’s a true critique, I need dat receipt. Be brave wicha blue check. Looking forward to y’all being mad @ me next week.”

i see yall talkin on me. and i said it already: @ me. if its a true critique, i need dat receipt. be brave wicha blue check. looking forward to yall being mad @ me next week. — donald (@donaldglover) April 1, 2022

This comes hours after the latest episode of Atlanta season 3, which premiered last week after a nearly four-year hiatus. He didn’t directly address anyone, but many people feel the message for all those who have an issue with his show.

Like he said way back in January, ““Please @ me this year if u talk shit on me.”

please @ me this year if u talk shit on me. — donald (@donaldglover) January 13, 2022

