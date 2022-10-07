Friday, October 7, 2022
ADANNE
Don Jazzy’s New Signee, Boyspyce, Catches Flak for Broke-Shaming Twitter User

Boyspyce is catching a lot of flak on Twitter for “broke-shaming” a Twitter user.

The duo got embroiled in a Twitter exchange, during which the new Mavin Records signee decided to mock the Twitter user.

“I blame cheap data plans. That’s why you’re sitting in your self-contain with your 7 days boxers tweeting this. Your dad should have patronized durex tbh,” he said.

This terribly offended many people, because they are currently dragging him for filth. See the reactions.

