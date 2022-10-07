Don Jazzy’s New Signee, Boyspyce, Catches Flak for Broke-Shaming Twitter User

Boyspyce is catching a lot of flak on Twitter for “broke-shaming” a Twitter user.

The duo got embroiled in a Twitter exchange, during which the new Mavin Records signee decided to mock the Twitter user.

“I blame cheap data plans. That’s why you’re sitting in your self-contain with your 7 days boxers tweeting this. Your dad should have patronized durex tbh,” he said.

This terribly offended many people, because they are currently dragging him for filth. See the reactions.

Me I for blame Don Jazzy,but nah the people wey engage ur post wey hin see I blame.

Their dad should have patronized Durex tbh pic.twitter.com/xUijyqawXq — Debanjo ™ (@Adebanjodavid10) October 6, 2022

BoySpyce dissing same Twitter Ng that gave him Fame and Don Jazzy recognition

This is very Unreal pic.twitter.com/dh5dbHM2Z2 — Lil Favo 4KT💚 (@FavoOTF) October 6, 2022

Na only Rema and Ayra Starr dey carry Mavins Record, the rest just dey chop Don Jazzy money 😂 instead of you to drop good music, you dey broke-shame and block people 😭 — Sun|Day🎮🔫 (@sundaygigi1) October 6, 2022

That Boyspyce nah big Id!ot lol 😂 Werey too don Dey broke shame God abeg I still remember when we Dey share the video dey tag Don jazzy nau 🤣 — Engr_Ola🥷🏿🤴 (@KingOlaszn) October 6, 2022

If no be for Don Jazzy shey this guy no suppose dey sell Yellow garri for Ore road. Tchhewwww pic.twitter.com/HcSwnPUVlc — OVO (@Ovo_himself449) October 7, 2022

For years, every artiste that Don Jazzy has signed know how to comport themselves online. But it appears these new generation artistes that go from tagging every influencer and celeb to their songs always grow wings when they blow. Someone tell BoySpyce that fame is ephemeral. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) October 7, 2022

