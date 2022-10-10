Don Jazzy Visits His Old Neighbourhood in Ajegunle

Don Jazzy decided to take a trip down memory lane as he paid a visit to his old neighbourhood.

The Mavin Records label boss who just concluded the burial rites of his late mother, paid a visit to Ajegunle, where he grew up.

Mavin signee, Korede Bello who accompanied Don Jazzy on the trip, shared the video on his Instagram page on Monday afternoon.

While riding in the car, Din Jazzy pointed to the house where he grew up with and also where his late mum used to sell bean cakes popularly called ‘akara’.

Korede captioned the video, “Everyone has a story, even Don the Apostle @donjazzy.”

