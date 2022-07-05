Don Jazzy to Make Acting Debut in Nollywood Blockbuster

Don Jazzy is coming to a cinema near you in the nearest future.

The Mavin Records boss announce his movie debut via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 5.

Posting a photo of the cast members of the new film, ‘Finding a Kuju’; a sequel to the Biodun Stephen directed blockbuster, ‘Introducing the Kujus,’ Don Jazzy wrote,

“Donjazzy the movie star incoming…hehe. No, this isn’t the set of your favourite 90’s band. It’s the award-winning Kuju clan loek you’ve never seen them before. They’re back, bigger and with much more drama than ever! This time we’re ‘Finding a Kuju’ and trust us, you want to come on this adventure with us.#FAKmovie is coming soon to your screens.

